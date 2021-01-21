FanDuel launches online sports betting in Virginia

The wait is over for Virginians as online sports betting is now available in the Commonwealth.

On Thursday, FanDuel, a popular online sportsbook, is now able to be used by Virginians.

Officials predict Virginians will respond by betting as much as $400 million in 2021, and steadily increasing amounts thereafter.

The Virginia Lottery lists FanDuel as the only approved permit holder at this time.

In addition to its website, FanDuel also offers a mobile app for both Apple and Android devices.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call or text the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. You can also chat with someone online at ncpgambling.org/chat