Virginia educators push for more funding from General Assembly

Virginia lawmakers and educators are demanding the Virginia General Assembly ‘Fund our Future,’ calling for more money and resources.

In a virtual press briefing on Monday, officials from the Virginia Education Association and Virginia PTA were joined by Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Del. Lashrecse Aird to ask the General Assembly to pass House Bill 1929, known as the School Equity and Staffing Act. It would provide more funding for high poverty schools and increase funding for school counselors and support staff.

State educators said the coronavirus pandemic highlights the inequities that have always existed.

“If we’re going to do it, the time is now. We need to stop making excuses and put our children at the forefront of everything that we do. And at this point, I would say it’s an expectation, and not an option,” said Dr. James Fedderman, the VEA president.

The bill would also give money to English-learning students and provide mentoring opportunities to new teachers.