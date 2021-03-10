Wildlife Center of Virginia honors guests for ‘Wildlife Week’

The Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro is honoring its wild guests with a week-long celebration.

The center is hosting several programs to mark “Wildlife Week.”

The theme this year concentrates on sustainability and conservation, all the way to our backyards.

“Learning how we all fit together in the same ecosystem is just so important. And that’s kind of what this week is going to help people to understand. We’re one big ecosystem everybody’s in it together. There’s a lot to learn and a lot of share from that,” said Alex Wehrung, outreach coordinator.

To be part of the discussions, or check out some of the center’s current guests, head to their website.