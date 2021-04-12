Senior alert issued for missing Culpeper man

Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a man whose disappearance poses a threat to his health.

Robert William Steele, 83, of Culpeper, Virginia, was last seen at noon on Sunday leaving his home and heading towards Skyline Drive.

Steele suffers from cognitive and vision impairments, according to police.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

When he was last seen leaving his home on Elmwood Drive, he was wearing a blue checkered shirt with a green/white undershirt, blue jeans and a camo Outer Banks hat.

Police believe he may be driving a 1993 Mercury Topaz with Virginia tags, UTV-5814.

Anyone with information about where Steele may be is asked to contact the Culpeper Police Department at 540-727-7900.