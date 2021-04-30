Gov. Northam is asking Virginians to honor educators in ‘Thank a Teacher’ campaign

This year has been especially hard on teachers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Gov. Ralph Northam is making an effort to ensure that Virginia educators know they’re appreciated.

As a part of Virginia’s sixth annual “Thank a Teacher” campaign, Northam is encouraging Virginians to send a personalized thank you card to an educator.

The campaign honors teachers and commends them for their hard work. It also showcases the work of young artists by featuring student artwork on each note.

To send a digital note or request hard copy notes to be sent to your school visit here. You can also request hard copy notes through participating PTA chapters and at all Virginia Lottery customer service centers.

You have until Friday, May 7 to send out a personalized thank you message.

“While this school year looks unlike any other, one thing remains the same—teachers are the driving force in equipping our children with the knowledge, skills, and mindsets necessary for success,” said Northam. “Virginia’s teachers have risen to the challenges presented by the pandemic, and during Teacher Appreciation Week we have a special opportunity to show them our gratitude.”

Teachers who receive a note might also have a chance at winning one of two Virginia vacations from the Virginia Lottery and $5,000 in credit for their school from The Supply Room.

In the first five years of the campaign, more than 100,000 thank you cards were sent out to Virginia educators. The campaign is sponsored by Virginia Lottery in partnership with the Virginia Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and The Supply Room.