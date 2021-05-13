Dollar General Literacy Foundation donates more than $100K to support education, literacy in Virginia

More than twenty organizations in Virginia received large literacy grants to help with their education initiatives.

Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced on Thursday that it donated more than $100,000 in grants to support summer, family and adult literacy programs in Virginia. This donation is its largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history and will help nearly 3,000 Virginia residents.

“We understand the meaningful impact that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation investments and grants can have on local schools, nonprofits and libraries, and we are pleased to provide our largest one-day grant award to serve additional students this year,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member.

This donation is part of its yearly effort to help support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs in nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center.

Here are the recipients in our area:

Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley, Christiansburg, Virginia: $8,000

Blue Ridge Literacy, Roanoke City: $8,000

Southern Virginia Higher Education Foundation, South Boston: $8,000

A full list of recipients can be found on the foundation’s website.

Grants can be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials or software to enhance literacy programs.