Virginia teacher featured in ‘People’ magazine

NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia teacher is getting national recognition for finding a way to ensure her students’ art got the recognition it deserves amidst the pandemic.
Detra Johnson, an art teacher in Norfolk, was featured in Monday’s issue, which highlighted “high-tech heroes.”
When school was shifted online, it created a new challenge for Johnson — there were no physical hallways or classrooms where she could display her students’ art.
Johnson decided to create a digital museum to showcase their work online as a way to make up for the lost physical space.
Extra! Extra! Read all about it!— NorfolkPublicSchools (@NPSchools) May 18, 2021
Have you picked up the latest edition of @people? Our #DetraJohnson is featured! We are so excited to see her representing NPS & @SouthsideStem on the national stage!#NPSProud #WeAreNPS #HighTechHeroes #ArtIsEverywhere pic.twitter.com/dNYUrYVtZh