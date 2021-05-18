Virginia teacher featured in ‘People’ magazine

Detra Johnson, a teacher in Norfolk, was featured in People magazine for her creativity during the pandemic!

NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia teacher is getting national recognition for finding a way to ensure her students’ art got the recognition it deserves amidst the pandemic.

Detra Johnson, an art teacher in Norfolk, was featured in Monday’s issue, which highlighted “high-tech heroes.”

When school was shifted online, it created a new challenge for Johnson — there were no physical hallways or classrooms where she could display her students’ art.

Johnson decided to create a digital museum to showcase their work online as a way to make up for the lost physical space.