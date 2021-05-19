WATCH: Virginia deputy single-handedly lifts car to free pinned mother

A woman is alive thanks to a Gloucester County deputy’s quick thinking.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of the heroic act on Tuesday.

On May 7, Deputy Jon Holt received the report of an overturned vehicle with a woman trapped underneath.

When Holt arrived at the scene, authorities said the mother’s child was in fear as the woman lay trapped underneath the vehicle with her head pinned by the sunroof.

“She’s stuck under the car,” the child is heard saying in the video. “She can’t breathe, she can’t breathe, please help.”

The trauma in the child’s eyes pushed Holt to “go into overdrive” given that he refused to let the child witness their mother’s death.

“Mom, try to get out,” the child said.

Acting on pure adrenaline and fear, he was able to channel enough physical strength to lift the vehicle enough for the woman to safely escape and reunite with her family, according to authorities.