TSA: Virginia woman caught with gun at Richmond airport

RICHMOND, Va. – The Transportation Security Administration says that it prevented a Virginia woman from carrying a loaded handgun onto a flight departing from Richmond International Airport.

The TSA said in a press release Sunday that the incident occurred Friday and involved a woman from Midlothian in Chesterfield County.

The agency said that the gun was among her carry-on items and was detected in an X-ray machine. Police confiscated the handgun and cited the woman. The agency did not identify her.

The TSA says the woman faces a “stiff federal financial civil penalty” that can stretch into thousands of dollars depending on mitigating circumstances.

The TSA says its officers detected more than 3,200 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country last year.