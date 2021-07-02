Four kids, all under 17, hospitalized after Norfolk shooting

Four children are recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Madison Avenue for a reported gunshot disturbance.

They arrived to not find any victims; however, police said that a short time later, dispatch was notified of several gunshot victims who had arrived at local hospitals in a car.

The four victims are a 6-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy, according to the Norfolk Police Department

The 6-year-old was reported to have life-threatening injuries; however, police said she is now considered to be in stable condition.

The other three victims all sustained non-life-threatening injuries and police said they are expected to recover.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said there is one suspect in connection with the shooting. He did not say whether that person is in custody.

Boone also said that police are interviewing multiple witnesses.