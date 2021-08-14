Virginia pharmacy worker pleads guilty to stealing 50,000 doses of opioids, other prescription medications

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – A former pharmacy technician on Friday pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining some 50,000 doses of opioids and other prescription medications.

Raj Parekh, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said Justin Feliciano Agloro “stole a large supply of prescription medications from a hospital that were intended for the treatment of deserving patients.”

The 40-year-old Virginia Beach man had worked at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. His job was ensuring that the hospital’s controlled substance system was stocked with the correct dosages. But court documents allege he stole medications and then falsified records to conceal those thefts.

The scheme was discovered when Agloro was on leave from the hospital.

Agloro faces a maximum penalty of four years in prison and is set to be sentenced in December.