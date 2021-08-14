Mostly Cloudy icon
91º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Virginia

Virginia pharmacy worker pleads guilty to stealing 50,000 doses of opioids, other prescription medications

He faces a maximum penalty of four years in prison

The Associated Press

Tags: Crime
A gavel in a courtroom.
A gavel in a courtroom. (Pexels)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – A former pharmacy technician on Friday pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining some 50,000 doses of opioids and other prescription medications.

Raj Parekh, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said Justin Feliciano Agloro “stole a large supply of prescription medications from a hospital that were intended for the treatment of deserving patients.”

The 40-year-old Virginia Beach man had worked at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. His job was ensuring that the hospital’s controlled substance system was stocked with the correct dosages. But court documents allege he stole medications and then falsified records to conceal those thefts.

The scheme was discovered when Agloro was on leave from the hospital.

Agloro faces a maximum penalty of four years in prison and is set to be sentenced in December.

Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press - All rights reserved.