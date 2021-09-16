COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Virginia as staffing shortages increase, data shows

Nursing home residents and staff are seeing a rise in coronavirus cases in Virginia as staffing shortages increase, according to an AARP analysis.

The AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, which analyzes federally reported data in four-week intervals dating back to June 2020, discovered that resident COVID-19 cases increased from .02 to .51 per 100 residents and staff cases increasing from .09 to 1.05 per 100 residents since the mid-July report.

Despite the uptick in cases, nursing home deaths in Virginia decreased from .05 to .01 per 100 residents within the previous four-week period.

This data comes as staffing shortages continue to increase with Virginia hospitals experiencing a 5% increase in staffing shortages in the period ending Aug. 22, with 25% of facilities in Virginia reporting that they didn’t have sufficient staff.

Additionally, the analysis also showed that nationally, staffing shortages have increased month-to-month by the largest number since AARP began collecting data in spring 2020.

“This month’s dashboard underscores the importance of vaccines for staff and residents of long-term care facilities,” said AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau. “For unvaccinated nursing home residents, their risk of an infection is back up to the levels we saw a year ago. At least 2,670 people in Virginia who lived and worked in nursing facilities have died from COVID-19, and no one wants to see another spike of preventable deaths of even more people.”