Virginia woman arrested in connection to dark web murder-for-hire plot using bitcoin

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Virginia woman is behind bars after she tried to hire a hitman on the dark web,

25-year-old Annie Nicole Ritenour, of Culpeper, placed an “order” on a dark web website that advertised murder-for-hire services, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.

Ritenour created an account on the website and wired about $3,200 in bitcoin to hire a hitman to kill her intended victim. She also uploaded photos of her intended victim along with personal information like their place of work, vehicle and the best time and place to kill this person.

She was charged with one count of solicitation to commit a crime of violence and one count of murder-for-hire on Wedesday.

The attorney’s office says the FBI “moved quickly to ensure the safety of the intended victim.”

Officials say that she could face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if she’s convicted.

The FBI is investigating the case.