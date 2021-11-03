Terry McAuliffe responds after losing Virginia gubernatorial race

Terry McAuliffe is speaking out after he lost the Virginia gubernatorial race to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin.

The race for governor in Virginia was neck-and-neck for much of Election Day, with Republican Glenn Youngkin coming out on top with 51% of the vote and becoming the projected winner just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

You can read McAuliffe’s full statement below:

While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in. We must protect Virginia’s great public schools and invest in our students. We must protect affordable health care coverage, raise the minimum wage faster, and expand paid leave so working families have a fighting shot. We must protect voting rights, protect a woman’s right to choose, and, above all else, we must protect our democracy. While there will be setbacks along the way, I am confident that the long term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all.

Congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory. I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family.

I would like to thank my wife Dorothy, my family, and my incredible campaign team for their tireless efforts and dedication over these past eleven months. And to all of my supporters across Virginia who knocked on millions of doors, made countless phone calls, and talked to their family, friends and neighbors: I am eternally grateful that you joined me on this journey to move Virginia forward.

Serving as Virginia’s 72nd governor was the highest honor of my life, and I will never stop fighting to make our Commonwealth stronger and brighter for all.