Buchanan General Hospital donates to the Hurley Long-Term Relief Fund

Buchanan General Hospital board members Willis Smith (left) and Danny Elswick (right) present a $20,000 check to Travis Staton, president and CEO, United Way of Southwest Virginia

GRUNDY, Va. – After the flood in Hurley, United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Hurley Long-Term Relief Fund has been working to help the citizens in the community.

The Hurley Long-Term Relief Fund is managed by the Hurley Long-Term Recovery Group (LTRG) and United Way of Southwest Virginia is the fiscal agent.

In an effort to offer assistance to the community, the Buchanan General Hospital has donated $20,000 to The Hurley Long-Term Relief Fund. 100% of the funds donated to the relief fund will directly benefit the citizens of Hurley.

“The people of Hurley are more than just patients and employees to us at Buchanan General Hospital,” said Robert Ruchti, CEO. “They’re our neighbors and our friends, and they’ve been in our thoughts and prayers every day since the flood. Just as we are fortunate to serve the Hurley community with health care, we are glad to offer this assistance in their long-term recovery.”

The LTRG is continuing to work with local officials to gather funds, assess the damage, and provide residents with the materials to rebuild.

Click here for more information on relief efforts or how you can help the people of Hurley.