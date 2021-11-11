How you can locally commemorate those who have served this Veterans Day

Every year on November 11, we honor our nation’s Veterans.

To thank all that have served, many ceremonies are taking place on Thursday throughout Virginia.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets will hold a Remembrance Ceremony at War Memorial Chapel with a speech by the Commander of the Virginia Tech Air Force ROTC Detachment 875.

Four ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. Those ceremonies include:

The commonwealth will hold the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond with speeches by Gov. Northam and other dignitaries. The ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook starting at 11 a.m.

The Town of Wytheville will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony this morning at the Wytheville Meeting Center, with guest speaker Chaplain Jim Cox. Jim Cox is a native of Wythe County and veteran of the U. S. Air Force. The ceremony will be streamed on the Wytheville Police Department’s Facebook page.

Lynchburg commemorates Veterans Day at Monument Terrace at 11 a.m. Circuit Court Judge Michael Doucette will be the guest speaker.

Appomattox will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 104 . The guest speaker at the ceremony is Marine Corps veteran John Farnam. Farnam was wounded in combat and received three purple hearts.

Later today at 5 p.m., the National Center for Healthy Veterans in Altavista will hold a Veterans Day Commemoration. Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson, will be the keynote speaker. Registration is required to attend the event and there will be a concert after the ceremony.