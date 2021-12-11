Virginia college student jailed in death of schoolmate

ETTRICK, Va. (AP) – A central Virginia college student accused in the death of a schoolmate last weekend has turned himself in to authorities.

Isaac K. Amissah Jr., 21, was being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail after he came in on Friday, the Chesterfield County Police Department said in a news release.

Amissah, a Virginia State University student from the northern Virginia area, lives in an apartment complex in Ettrick where police last Sunday found a 19-year-old man with shotgun wounds. Daniel N. Wharton of Alexandria, who was also a Virginia State student, was taken to a local hospital and died, according to police.

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting, except that detectives identified the suspect through their investigation. Police obtained on Monday warrants for Amissah for counts of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Amissah has an attorney. Phone calls to the jail seeking additional information went unanswered Saturday.