Virginia schools to receive $263 million for school meal programs

Schools are getting some much-needed funding to keep students fed.

The USDA just announced its increasing funding by $750 million for school meal programs across the country, a 22% increase per meal.

More than $263 million in school meal reimbursements are coming to Virginia.

Schools have been dealing with food supply shortages, higher costs of food, plus cancellations from vendors, which makes it harder to get a variety of healthy meals for kids.

“We’ve heard about all staff at schools trying to be part of this. Like ‘How do we get the food that we need to make sure that our kids can eat.’ And they are endlessly creative, but hopefully, this alleviates some of that pressure,” said Lisa Davis, the senior vice president of the No Kid Hungry Campaign.

Davis added that she hopes Congress extends the waiver to provide every student free or reduced meals through the summer so that kids can still get meals once school lets out.