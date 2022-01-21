Nearly 160 pounds of marijuana seized during a Shenandoah Valley traffic stop

The approximately 158 lbs of marijuana seized on Jan. 21, 2022 in Broadway, Virginia.

Police in the Shenandoah Valley seized a massive amount of marijuana early Friday morning.

At about 12:05 a.m., a Timberville police officer made a drug-interdiction-based stop while in the town of Broadway, according to the Broadway Police Department.

Officers from Broadway assisted the officer and during the stop, authorities said that a police K-9 picked up a scent on the vehicle.

During a search, police found and seized about 158 pounds of suspected marijuana.

Another angle of the seized marijuana (Broadway Police Department)

That much marijuana has a street value between $700,000 and $1.4 million, according to police.

Authorities arrested the driver of the car, charging him with penalties for sale, gift, distribution or possession with intent to sell, give or distribute marijuana.

He remains in jail as the investigation is ongoing.