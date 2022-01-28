Virginia Department of Emergency Management prepares for next round of winter weather

Another winter storm is here and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management says it’s ready for what’s to come.

They’re in constant communication with the National Weather Service and put the National Guard and airmen on standby to respond if needed.

Emergency Management personnel have also been in contact with the Virginia Department of Transportation and State Police to coordinate their response.

The storm will impact all Virginians from snow to wind chills, but VDEM is particularly focusing on the eastern part of the state, which is expected to see the brunt of the storm.

“By this point, we are a well-oiled machine. This is round four so far this month and year and we’ve been around the block a few times, so we are well prepared for the weather,” said Katie Carter, the regional communications and outreach coordinator for VDEM.

They are advising people to stay off the roads. But if you have to drive, be sure to pack your car with an emergency kit with items like blankets, extra clothes, food, water, flares and a shovel.