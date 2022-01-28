January’s last jab brings snow, strong gusts, Arctic chill into the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday starts with temperatures in the 20s, and that helps set the stage for what’s to come later in the day.

As temperatures rise into the 30s and 40s and a storm system draws closer, we’ll see a brief period of rain develop ahead of colder air.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 1/28/2022

Snow then begins for most of us west of the Parkway (New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands) between 2 and 5 p.m. The afternoon and evening commute will likely be impacted in these areas.

FutureTracker - 4 p.m. Friday

Farther east toward Smith Mountain Lake, Lynchburg and Southside, you’ll start with rain before supper time but change to snow between about 5 and 8 p.m.

FutureTracker - 8 p.m. Friday

The roads will continue to be slick and snow-covered throughout the night as snow continues to fall. A band or two of heavier snow east of US-220 will be possible.

By first thing Saturday morning, the snow will have come to an end. Most of us will be measuring about 1 to 3″ of snow. (There may be a select few of us that see slightly less than an inch.)

FutureTracker - 7 a.m. Saturday

Temperatures, however, will be in the teens and 20s. Expect slick and covered roads (especially untreated side roads) through Sunday morning.

Strong wind gusts peaking between 30 and 45 mph will begin late Friday night and last at times throughout the day Saturday.

Wind speed and gust forecast for Saturday, 1/29/2022

This will lead to bitter cold wind chills during the day Saturday and into Sunday morning. At its worst, it could feel like 0° or below in some of our higher elevations.

Lowest wind chills from Saturday through Sunday morning

Clouds increase Sunday, keeping a lid on temperatures. We’ll only rise into the 30s.

Highs reach the 40s and 50s next week, as the jet stream briefly retreats to the north.

Temps rise into the 40s and 50s through mid-week

Rain returns late next Wednesday into next Thursday. Colder air returns next Friday and Saturday.