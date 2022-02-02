Man charged with killing two Bridgewater College officers makes first court appearance

The man accused of shooting two Bridgewater College campus officers appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The man accused of shooting and killing two Bridgewater College campus officers appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Police arrested 27-year-old Alexander Campbell on Tuesday afternoon, after police said he shot and killed Bridgewater College police officer John Painter, 55, and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson, 48.

This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J Jefferson, left, and campus police Officer John Painter. (Matthew Cosner/Courtesy of Bridgewater College via AP)

During Wednesday’s court proceedings in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court, Campbell, who appeared virtually before a judge, was appointed an attorney who said he wants his client to undergo a mental health evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

What happened Tuesday was not Campbell’s first criminal offense.

In 2017, he was found guilty of trespassing on Bridgewater College property after he’d been banned from campus.

Ad

During his arraignment, the judge called the charges against him, “very serious.”

Campbell is facing five felony charges:

Two felony counts of capital murder

One felony count of first-degree murder

One count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony

Aggravated murder of multiple people within three years

At this point, police have not yet released a motive as to why Campbell, a music and art producer, allegedly shot the two officers.

Both the commonwealth’s attorney and the defense attorney declined to comment.

A status hearing has been scheduled for February 16 at 1 p.m.

He’s being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond.