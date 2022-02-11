Virginia State Police urges football fans to not drunk drive this Super Bowl Sunday

Many game-day celebrations will soon be taking place with Super Bowl LVI set to air on Sunday.

This also means that many Virginia troopers will be on the lookout for drunk drivers this weekend. VSP plans to increase patrol in the area during and following the Super Bowl.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, there were 26 alcohol-related crashes within the state that resulted in two deaths and 15 injuries on last year’s Super Bowl Sunday.

If you are caught drinking and driving, you can face jail time, lose your driver’s license, lose your vehicle and be charged up to $10,000 in fees.

Therefore, Virginia State Police is urging drivers to keep an eye on their drinking habits this Sunday in order to ensure not only their own safety but their community’s safety as well.

For those going out this weekend, here are some smart safety tips from the Virginia State Police:

Make sure you have a designated driver

Reserve a rideshare ahead of time if you can’t find a designated driver

Don’t let your friends drive if they have had too much to drink

Always buckle your seatbelt

“If you want to be the true MVP of the game, volunteer as the designated driver for your friends,” said Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle. “Teamwork and safety are a winning combination.”

No matter if you are a Rams or Bengals fan, make sure to stay safe and plan ahead this weekend.