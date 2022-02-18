Virginia racial homeownership gap is narrowing but more work is needed

It's the American Dream to become a homeowner.

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the American Dream to become a homeowner, but with past racial policies and systemic inequities, people of color are still trying to get a fair piece of the pie.

A data journalism organization says Virginia is the fifth state with the lowest Black homeownership gap based on compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to census data, homeownership by White people in Virginia is about 73%. But for Black people, it’s around 48%.

Though the gap may not be as wide as other states, Virginia Tech Assistant Professor for Housing and Property Management Hyojung Lee said it doesn’t mean Virginia is in the clear.

“I would not say Virginia is the most minority-friendly environment in terms of gaining access to home ownership,” he said.

Redlining practices in the past played a significant role in dividing neighborhoods, including in Roanoke.

“Security maps” from the 1930s and 1940s were designed to rate neighborhoods to prevent foreclosures. But race was a key factor.

Sections of the map that were highlighted in red were known as “detrimental influence” areas. These areas included neighborhoods that were predominantly people of color, especially African Americans.

In a 1945 document of Dorchester Court, property restrictions clearly outlined that “Negro, Syrian, Assyrian and Greek” individuals were not allowed to buy or even live in certain homes unless they were a family’s hired help.

Lee noted that these types of policies and practices contributed to the systemic segregation problem and prevented investment in people of color neighborhoods.

These past practices still leave an impact today, he said.

Lee said communities can combat the gap by reducing barriers for down payments and adding more affordable housing. But Lee wants to see more diverse lenders and bankers step in to help people of color feel more seen and heard.

“If we have more and more African Americans, Hispanic and racially minority people in this kind of industry, then more information can be shared between lenders and borrowers,” he said.

Plan Roanoke points out that the acknowledgment of consequences from past practices will help the city push for inclusivity now to help narrow the gap and mend relationships.