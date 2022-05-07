AG Miyares addresses the threat of abortion-rights protesters at Sunday’s Catholic Masses

Catholic churches nationwide are bracing themselves for the threat of protests during Sunday’s masses.

This comes in the wake of the leaked initial draft opinion of the US Supreme Court that suggests Roe v. Wade, a landmark case that legalized abortion, could be overturned.

Attorney General Jason Miyares says he will not stand for it, stating that “no one has the right to interfere with the fundamental and natural right of all Virginians to practice their religion in peace.”

In a statement that was released on Saturday, Miyares said he will not hesitate to sue abortion-rights protesters “who cross the line to illegal obstruction.”

The civil rights of Virginia’s worshipers will not be violated by any mobs.



In Virginia, the law reigns supreme and Catholic Virginians’ right to worship in peace will be protected. — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) May 6, 2022

Below you will find Miyares’ full statement: