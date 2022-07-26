Virginia Governor donates his second-quarter salary to veteran’s foundation

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that his second-quarter salary check will be donated to a Virginia veterans program, and on Tuesday, he followed through with his word.

On Tuesday, Governor Youngkin donated his check to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation at the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach, according to the release.

The release said that the foundation provides supplemental funding for Veteran programs and services throughout the Commonwealth, and Youngkin said he wants to give back to those that serve.

“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” Youngkin said. “I have chosen to donate my salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF) because of their important mission to support Virginia’s veterans’ programs.

Youngkin went on to talk about his support for Virginia veterans.

“My administration goes to work every day to reimagine the way the Commonwealth provides Veterans benefits, eliminate red tape that hinders our veterans, and has exempted the first 40,000 of veteran retirement pay from unnecessary taxes,” Youngkin said. “Now, Suzanne and I would like to show our support and gratitude for those who have fought to keep our Commonwealth and nation safe.”