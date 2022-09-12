Statewide Buckle Up and Slow Down Initiative aims to lower the number of teen driving fatalities

Students, schools and youth groups across Virginia are kicking off the statewide Buckle up and Slow down initiative.

Students, schools and youth groups across Virginia are kicking off the statewide Buckle up and Slow Down initiative.

This campaign lasted for three months. The goal is to increase seat belt usage rates among teens and youth.

According to the Virginia DMV, the Commonwealth saw a 56% increase in teen driving fatalities in 2021. A majority of those crashes were speed-related, with 62% of teens not wearing seatbelts.

Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) wants to change those numbers.

Schools that participate in “Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down” work on completing a checklist of activities each month to educate students. Schools will also be passing out posters, key chains and bracelets with the buckle-up message on them.

Ad

Casey Taylor, YOVASO’s Program Development Coordinator says, “It is really important right now with school being back in, with football games happening, with all the programs that come with the fall for us to really push this message. To get out there for the students to remind their peers to buckle up, to slow down. It really is about that peer-to-peer component. Just peers talking to their peers and reminding them to be safe. "

In addition to addressing speed prevention at the high school level, the campaign will also focus on seat belt use and passenger rights at the middle school level.

Schools are also required to do a pre and post-seat belt survey. This way they can see if the campaign had an impact on the number of students who are wearing seat belts.

With the campaign, there is a competition aspect. Schools will create a big final project that involves creativity and pushing the message of safe driving.

Ad

“This is something that will reach their entire student body. It can be either a way the student body hears the message, sees it or participates in it or a combination of all three,” says Taylor.

Prizes funded by State Farm will be awarded to the top three high schools and middle schools as follows: first place, $500; second place, $250; and third place, $100.

The winners will be announced on Jan. 11, 2022.