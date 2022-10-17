Cheers! Virginia First Lady partners to toast agriculture with wine

Suzanne Youngkin reacts on stage before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. At right is their daughter Anna.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

RICHMOND, Va. – The First Lady of Virginia and Barboursville Vineyards are making a toast together to celebrate Virginia agriculture with a limited-edition wine, according to Virginia Wine.

The wine, Cornus Virginicus, is being released in coordination with the 34th annual Virginia Wine Month.

As part of the objective, a donation is being made to both the Virginia Future Farmers of America Association (FFA) and Virginia 4-H state foundations.

Cornus Virginicus is Latin for “Flowing tree of Virginia,” paying tribute to Virginia’s state flower and tree, the Dogwood. First Lady Suzanne Youngkin chose the Dogwood for the bottle’s label to support Virginia agricultural organizations, says Virginia Wine.

The special wine is a blend of 57% 2020 Merlot, 28.5% 2021 Cabernet France and 14.5% 2020 Petit Verdot, according to the release.

Virginia Wine says it is already delicious but can age for at least another decade.

“Blueberry, pomegranate, and toasty oak make the nose very attractive,” said Virginia Wine. “The wonderful balance of elegant dry tannins gives beautiful creaminess on the mid-palate and a long finish that’s both firm and clean.”

Barboursville Vineyards says they will ship directly to you, or you can purchase the wine at their tasting room. You can also pick up a bottle at Virginia ABC stores.