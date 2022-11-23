Virginia lawmakers, officials react to Chesapeake Walmart shooting that left at least 6 dead

Law enforcement are at the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Lawmakers and state leaders throughout the Commonwealth are reacting to a shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart that claimed the lives of at least six people and left four others hurt.

Authorities say it happened on Tuesday at about 10:15 p.m., just two days before Thanksgiving.

Chief of Chesapeake Police Mark G. Solesky has confirmed to NBC News that the person who opened fire before taking his own life was a disgruntled employee.

This tragedy comes on the heels of another shooting at the University of Virginia that left three students dead and two others hurt.

Several politicians are extending their condolences in the face of Tuesday’s heartbreaking incident as Virginia and beyond continue to mourn the lives lost:

Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning. I remain in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward. Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) November 23, 2022

AG Jason Miyares

I’ve been in contact with Mayor West, law enforcement & the local Commonwealth’s Attorney about today’s tragedy in Chesapeake. The OAG stands ready to assist.



I’m sickened by this senseless violence in Chesapeake and our prayers go out for the victims and their families. — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) November 23, 2022

Lt. Governor of Virginia - Winsome Earle-Sears

Our hearts continue to grieve as we learn of more victims of senseless violence in Chesapeake. We mourn the many victims of fatal violence and suicide around the Commonwealth and our nation.



Our society is hurting. All life is precious. — Lt. Governor of Virginia - Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) November 23, 2022

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West

A message from Chesapeake Mayor Rick West. pic.twitter.com/YqCW98S8lO — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022

Sen. Mark Warner

Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely.



In the meantime, I urge all those in the community to listen to guidance from local law enforcement and stay away from the scene. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 23, 2022

Sen. Tim Kaine

The Walmart shooting in Chesapeake is horrific. My prayers to all affected and my thanks to brave first responders.



Both Congress and the Virginia General Assembly have taken steps, finally, to reduce gun violence, but there is so much more to do. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 23, 2022

Sen. Louise Lucas