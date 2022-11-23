Virginia lawmakers, officials react to Chesapeake Walmart shooting that left at least 6 dead

Lawmakers and state leaders throughout the Commonwealth are reacting to a shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart that claimed the lives of at least six people and left four others hurt.
Authorities say it happened on Tuesday at about 10:15 p.m., just two days before Thanksgiving.
Chief of Chesapeake Police Mark G. Solesky has confirmed to NBC News that the person who opened fire before taking his own life was a disgruntled employee.
This tragedy comes on the heels of another shooting at the University of Virginia that left three students dead and two others hurt.
Several politicians are extending their condolences in the face of Tuesday’s heartbreaking incident as Virginia and beyond continue to mourn the lives lost:
Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning. I remain in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward. Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities.— Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) November 23, 2022
AG Jason Miyares
I’ve been in contact with Mayor West, law enforcement & the local Commonwealth’s Attorney about today’s tragedy in Chesapeake. The OAG stands ready to assist.— Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) November 23, 2022
I’m sickened by this senseless violence in Chesapeake and our prayers go out for the victims and their families.
Lt. Governor of Virginia - Winsome Earle-Sears
Our hearts continue to grieve as we learn of more victims of senseless violence in Chesapeake. We mourn the many victims of fatal violence and suicide around the Commonwealth and our nation.— Lt. Governor of Virginia - Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) November 23, 2022
Our society is hurting. All life is precious.
Chesapeake Mayor Rick West
A message from Chesapeake Mayor Rick West. pic.twitter.com/YqCW98S8lO— City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022
Sen. Mark Warner
Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely.— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 23, 2022
In the meantime, I urge all those in the community to listen to guidance from local law enforcement and stay away from the scene.
Sen. Tim Kaine
The Walmart shooting in Chesapeake is horrific. My prayers to all affected and my thanks to brave first responders.— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 23, 2022
Both Congress and the Virginia General Assembly have taken steps, finally, to reduce gun violence, but there is so much more to do.
Sen. Louise Lucas
I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives.— L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) November 23, 2022