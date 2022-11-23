55º

Virginia

Virginia lawmakers, officials react to Chesapeake Walmart shooting that left at least 6 dead

Police say the shooter died from a self inflicted gunshot wound

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Virginia, Crime
Law enforcement are at the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Lawmakers and state leaders throughout the Commonwealth are reacting to a shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart that claimed the lives of at least six people and left four others hurt.

Authorities say it happened on Tuesday at about 10:15 p.m., just two days before Thanksgiving.

Chief of Chesapeake Police Mark G. Solesky has confirmed to NBC News that the person who opened fire before taking his own life was a disgruntled employee.

This tragedy comes on the heels of another shooting at the University of Virginia that left three students dead and two others hurt.

Several politicians are extending their condolences in the face of Tuesday’s heartbreaking incident as Virginia and beyond continue to mourn the lives lost:

Gov. Glenn Youngkin

AG Jason Miyares

Lt. Governor of Virginia - Winsome Earle-Sears

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West

Sen. Mark Warner

Sen. Tim Kaine

Sen. Louise Lucas

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email