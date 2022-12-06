42º

Virginia

Virginia extends SNAP emergency benefits through December

The enhanced benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards on Friday, Dec. 16

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Virginia
(Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images) (Matthew Horwood, 2022 Getty Images)

Emergency benefits for Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue through December, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.

Officials say the increased benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards on Friday, Dec. 16.

The amount you receive is based on your household size. In the chart below, you will find a breakdown of maximum allotments for varying household sizes:

Household SizeMaximum Allotment
1$281
2$516
3$740
4$939
5$1,116
6$1,339
7$1,480
8$1,691
Each additional person$211

As part of a public health emergency declaration, government agencies are required to request an extension of emergency allotments for SNAP on a month-to-month basis. Future benefit allotments are dependent on this monthly approval process and are subject to change.

If you have any further questions, you’re asked to contact local department of social services or visit CommonHelp. To learn more about SNAP and other assistance programs, click here.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email