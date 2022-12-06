Virginia extends SNAP emergency benefits through December

Emergency benefits for Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue through December, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.

Officials say the increased benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards on Friday, Dec. 16.

The amount you receive is based on your household size. In the chart below, you will find a breakdown of maximum allotments for varying household sizes:

Household Size Maximum Allotment 1 $281 2 $516 3 $740 4 $939 5 $1,116 6 $1,339 7 $1,480 8 $1,691 Each additional person $211

As part of a public health emergency declaration, government agencies are required to request an extension of emergency allotments for SNAP on a month-to-month basis. Future benefit allotments are dependent on this monthly approval process and are subject to change.

If you have any further questions, you’re asked to contact local department of social services or visit CommonHelp. To learn more about SNAP and other assistance programs, click here.