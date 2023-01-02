Here are the winning numbers to Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

The winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The question now is: Who has those five $1 million winning tickets?

Five people in Virginia could be starting off the new year as a millionaire.

If you tested your luck in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, here’s a look at the winning $1 million tickets, one of which was purchased in Danville:

Ticket #201325: Bought at Mills Grill & Grocery, 8481 Mount Cross Road, Danville Ticket #443201: Bought at CVS, 9167 Staples Mill Road, Henrico Ticket #116426: Bought at Wegman’s, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian Ticket #491685: Bought at Safeway, 9596 Old Keene Mill Road, Burke Ticket #608075: Bought at Safeway, 4240 Merchant Plaza, Woodbridge

There were also seven tickets that won $100,000:

Ticket #580519: Bought at 7-Eleven, 1350 North Main Street, Blacksburg) Ticket #016029: Bought at 7-Eleven, 7535 Crab Thicket Road, Gloucester Ticket #024485: Bought at Royal Farms, 3026 Churchland Blvd., Chesapeake Ticket #200828: Bought at New Market, 3900 North Bailey Bridge Road, Midlothian Ticket #410073: Bought at Wegman’s, 14361 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly Ticket #538383: Bought at Super Giant, 5701 Plank Road, Fredericksburg Ticket #621527: Bought at Sheetz, 111 Reservoir Road, Woodstock

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.

In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10% of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.