Virginia

Bill requiring Virginia student-athletes to play sports based on biological sex moves forward

The legislation passed in a 6-4 vote

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

A proposed bill that would require student-athletes to play on sports teams corresponding with their biological sex has moved forward in the General Assembly.

On Jan. 30, the proposed legislation was passed by the Post-Secondary and Higher Education subcommittee in a 6-4 vote.

Now, the bill will go before the full education committee on Wednesday for another vote.

House Bill 1387, introduced by Virginia Beach Delegate Karen Greenhalgh, would specifically apply to students in “interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural, or club athletic teams or sports sponsored by a public elementary or secondary school or by a public institution of higher education.”

Del. Greenhalgh says she’s aware of approximately 25 transgenders that are approved to compete in the Commonwealth, according to reporting by NBC 12.

