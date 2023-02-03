FBI Richmond Teen Academy registration opens

RICHMOND, Va. – The FBI has opened registration for their 2023 Teen Academy in Richmond.

The FBI Richmond Teen Academy is held at the FBI Richmond field office in June, and gives high school students in the Commonwealth the chance to get an inside look at the work of the FBI, according to the site.

The academy will be in session from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 21 and June 22, and teens that attend will be working with the FBI executive management team, special agents, intelligence analysts, and professional support, officials said.

You can download an application for the Teen Academy here, and learn more here. All applications are due back by Friday, March 31, the FBI said.

We’re told there is significant interest in the program, so the selection process is competitive and acceptance is not guaranteed.