Amber Alert issued for two missing Virginia girls believed to be in extreme danger

STAFFORD, Va. – The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert after they say two children were abducted.

Authorities said the abduction happened on Tuesday, March 21, around 1:49 p.m.

The children, 6-year-old Ragan Crowder and 6-year-old Riley Crowder are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen on Courthouse Road in Stafford, police said.

Ragan Crowder has black hair and brown eyes, VSP said. She’s described as being about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Riley Crowder has black hair and brown eyes, police said. She’s described as being 4 feet tall and weighs 42 pounds.

Both children were last seen wearing pink long-sleeved t-shirts with yellow smiley faces, blue ripped jeans, Nike shoes with pink swoosh markings and soles, and black jackets with white fur on the hood, according to state police.

Authorities believe the children were abducted by Rosa Gregg. VSP described her as a woman with black hair with blond braids, brown eyes, and who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.

Police say Gregg was wearing a light blue shirt, dark green jacket, tan pants, and black boots and glasses.

The three are believed to be in a 2014 black Chevrolet Camaro with Virginia plates VCJ-5953, police said. Their last known location was Rocky Mt., North Carolina, according to state police.

AMBER Alert issued for two young girls believed to be traveling in a 2014 black Chevrolet Camaro with Virginia plates VCJ-5953 with Rosa Lecretia Gregg (Credit: Virginia State Police) (WSLS)

For further information contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts