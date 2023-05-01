Search underway for inmates who escaped Piedmont Regional Jail

Two inmates are on the run after escaping the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia, according to the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they were alerted that the two men had escaped at about 4 a.m. Monday morning, prompting an immediate search in the area around the jail with assistance from multiple agencies, including the Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshall’s Office. A VSP helicopter and K9 officers have been utilized in the search.

We’re told 26-year-old Alder Marin-Sotelo and 44-year-old Bruce Callahan escaped from the jail sometime over the weekend and remain at large.

According to the sheriff’s office, Marin-Sotelo has ties to North Carolina and had been convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal alien. Authorities say he is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Callahan, also a North Carolina native, had been convicted of multiple federal drug charges and is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, the sheriff’s office said.

Area residents are asked to remain vigilant and to call 911 immediately if they see anyone matching the description of these two men.