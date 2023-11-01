Here’s how you can apply for fuel assistance through the Department of Social Services

With temperatures starting to drop, many throughout the Commonwealth will be cranking up the heat as a means to stay warm. But if you need assistance with paying your winter heating bills, there is now an opportunity for you to get that help.

The Virginia Department of Social Services is accepting applications for fuel assistance from now until Nov. 13.

The energy assistance program provides state support to help low-income households pay for electricity and natural gas.

To qualify for fuel assistance, the maximum gross monthly income for a one-person household must not exceed about $1,800. For those with a four-person household, their maximum gross monthly income is $3,750.

You can apply through your local Department of Social Services online by clicking here or in person.

“Keeping warm during the winter months should not be a struggle Virginia families have to face,” said VDSS Commissioner Danny Avula. “With this assistance, households will be able to dedicate their resources towards other expenses they might have while staying comfortable in their homes. Last year, we provided fuel assistance to over 113,000 Virginia households through this program and look forward to supporting families again during this enrollment period.”