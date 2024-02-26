Blue Ridge Parkway sees more than 16 million visits in 2023

The Blue Ridge Parkway was a popular destination in 2023, with 16.7 million people visiting the scenic highway over the span of a year, according to the National Park Service.

That’s an increase of 1 million or 6% when comparing numbers to 2022.

On a grander scale, national parks across the country saw an increase in visitors as well. Last year, 325.5 million people nationwide ventured to a park.

The parkway, also known as ‘America’s Favorite Drive,’ was designed in the 1930s for pleasant driving free from commercial traffic.

It spans 469 miles, stretching across Appalachia with peaks and valleys ranging from 600 to more than 6,000 feet above sea level.

“The Parkway’s location, design, and proximity to so many gateway communities provide a wide array of rich natural, cultural, recreational, and historical experiences for park visitors,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “Appealing to so many visitors of so many different interests and abilities is a hallmark of the Parkway experience across the decades.”