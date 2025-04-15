Trump Administration cancels $12 million grant planned for Richmond water plant

The Trump Administration has canceled a $12 million federal grant aimed at helping Richmond upgrade its aging water treatment.

The Trump Administration has canceled a $12 million federal grant aimed at helping Richmond upgrade its aging water treatment. The move comes after the city’s water crisis left hundreds of thousands of people without safe drinking water for nearly a week back in January.

The funding was part of FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program, which has been scrapped under new executive orders.

FEMA said it’s reassessing how grants align with the administration’s priorities.

In a news release announcing the cancelation of the program, FEMA stated that it “was yet another example of a wasteful and ineffective FEMA program. It was more concerned with political agendas than helping Americans affected by natural disasters. Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, we are committed to ensuring that Americans in crisis can get the help and resources they need.”

Richmond Mayor Dr. Danny Avula called the move “short-sighted” and warned it could shift infrastructure costs onto local taxpayers. He did state, however, that the grant cancellation will not impact the plant’s operations or delay improvements being made in response to January’s water crisis.

“By cutting funding for critical infrastructure, the federal government is shifting significant costs directly onto our residents,” Avula said. “I urge FEMA to reissue these funds, and I will work with our federal reps to advocate for our residents.”

U.S. Senator Mark Warner said the decision was “unbelievable.”

Unbelievable. Hearing the Trump admin has cancelled tens of millions in funding for resiliency projects across VA, including funding to improve Richmond’s Water Treatment Facility. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) April 11, 2025

Avula’s proposed budget now includes utility rate hikes to help cover the upgrades.