Early voting for Virginia’s June Primary starts Friday

If you’re looking to cast your vote early for Virginia’s June Primary, you can do so starting this week.

From Friday, May 2 to June 14, you can cast your ballot in person.

Recommended Videos

As a reminder, the deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, May 27. You can also apply for a ballot to be mailed to you through June 6. Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by the registrar’s office by June 20.

The Primary will determine candidates for key offices, including the attorney general and lieutenant governor. Here’s a look at candidates and referendums that could appear on your ballot.

Some voters will also vote on candidates for the Virginia House of Delegates.

The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 17.