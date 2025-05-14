Skip to main content
Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in honor of Peace Officers’ Memorial Day

The flags will be lowered at sunrise on Thursday

Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order in memory and respect of Peace Officers’ Memorial Day.

The day is dedicated to honoring and acknowledging the bravery and sacrifice made by officers killed in the line of duty and to supporting the families of those fallen officers.

The flags will be lowered at sunrise on Thursday and remain at half-staff until sunset.

There will be several memorial services held in our region for Peace Officers Memorial Day, which you can read more about here.

