Several memorial services planned across our region for Peace Officers Memorial Day

Law enforcement agencies throughout the region are coming together to pay tribute to fallen officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Numerous police departments and sheriff’s offices in the Commonwealth and beyond have taken to social media to memorialize the lives lost in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day, observed on May 15 each year. The day was established in 1962 by former President John F. Kennedy and takes place during National Police Week.

In our region, there will be several memorial services held on Thursday to honor brave officers who put their lives on the line while serving their community.

Those events include:

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Annual Wreath-laying ceremony

When? May 15 at 10 a.m.

Where? At the Deputy Jason Saunders Memorial Garden adjacent to the Sheriff’s Office

Danville Police Department Memorial Service

When? May 15 at 10 a.m.

Where? The Danville Police Department in the Annex Multipurpose Room.

Roanoke Regional Law Enforcement Memorial Service

When? May 15 at 4 p.m.

Where? at St. John Lutheran Church at 4608 Brambleton Avenue, S.W., Roanoke, Virginia 24018

The Martinsville Police Department held a memorial service on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the P&HCC MET Complex, honoring officers who made the ultimate sacrifice from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Bassett Police Department, Fieldale Police Department, Martinsville Police Department, and Area 42 of the Virginia State Police.

The Lynchburg Police Department held a service earlier this week as well, which you can read more about here.