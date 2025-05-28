Seven people killed in deadly crashes on Virginia roads during 2025 Memorial Day Weekend

Traffic fatalities during the 2025 Memorial Day weekend saw a notable decrease, with seven lives lost compared to 13 in 2024, according to preliminary reports from the Virginia State Police.

Regardless of the drop, officials continue to remind drivers to stay vigilant while on the road, especially considering the 25 fatalities that were investigated in the week following last year’s holiday.

The fatal crashes over Memorial Day weekend occurred in various locations, including Bedford, Buckingham, Caroline, Fauquier, and Spotsylvania counties, as well as the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

A hit-and-run in Bedford County on Saturday afternoon involved a bicycle and a second vehicle, which fled the scene. This incident is still under investigation. Another crash occurred on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County, involving a motorcycle.

Colonel Matthew D. Hanley, Superintendent of Virginia State Police, emphasized the department’s ongoing commitment to achieving zero fatalities during holiday weekends.

“Our goal is to have a holiday weekend without any fatal crashes,” he stated. With graduations and summer travel plans in full swing, he urged drivers to prioritize safety: “We ask everyone to buckle up, slow down, drive sober, and stay focused on the road.”

As part of the nationwide Operation C.A.R.E (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), Virginia State Police had all available troopers and supervisors on patrol during the holiday weekend.

Their efforts resulted in over 3,300 drivers cited for speeding and more than 1,500 citations for reckless driving. Additionally, 71 individuals were arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI/DUID), and 405 drivers were cited for violating the hands-free phone law.

Virginia is also participating in the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. During the holiday weekend, there were 506 seat belt violations and 122 child restraint citations issued by state police.

The funds collected from these citations go directly to court fees and support the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology initiatives, and teacher retirement.