Richmond launches office to combat opioid crisis, rolls out harm reduction vending machines

Richmond is taking action to combat the ongoing opioid crisis with its recent launch of the Office of Opioid and Substance Use Response (OOSUR), NBC 12 reports.

The office opened on July 11 and will lead the charge in fighting substance use disorders in Richmond. Its main focus will be on prevention, treatment and recovery initiatives, along with enhancing public education and awareness. It will also provide access to naloxone and overdose prevention resources and help collect data.

OOSUR has already rolled out ‘harm reduction vending machines’ across the city. These vending machines offer 24/7 free access to naloxone (Narcan), fentanyl test strips and personal hygiene items. Plus, they include a QR code that links directly to treatment, recovery and support services.

Currently, community members can find these machines at 900 E. Marshall Street and 4100 Hull Street. There are plans to install another at 1200 N. 25th Street later this month, along with many more coming to different spots throughout Richmond.

Mayor Danny Avula said OOSUR is a major step forward.

“The launch of this office marks a pivotal step forward in ensuring that our response is not only comprehensive, but rooted in equity, harm reduction, and long-term healing for our residents,” Avula said.

The launch of the Office of Opioid and Substance Use Response came just days after Virginia secured $16.4 million in an opioid settlement.