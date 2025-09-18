Gov. Youngkin signs ‘sextortion’ bill into law

Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed Delegate Wendell Walker’s ‘sextortion’ bill into law, strengthening protections against sexual extortion in the Commonwealth.

“Today’s signing sends a powerful message that those who exploit and manipulate others for their own gain in Virginia will face serious consequences,” said Delegate Walker. “No one should ever have to choose between a roof over their head and their dignity. I am deeply grateful for Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison for her invaluable assistance in crafting and passing this legislation.”

Recommended Videos

The new law classifies malicious threats of eviction, financial loss, or property damage used to coerce sexual acts as a Class 5 felony. It specifically targets landlords or property managers who pressure tenants by threatening their housing.

Additionally, the law also increases penalties for adults committing these acts against minors, with sentences ranging from one to 20 years and fines up to $100,000.

“By closing these loopholes, we are protecting some of our most vulnerable citizens,” said Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison. “This law makes it clear that using housing or financial threats to demand sexual favors will not be tolerated anywhere in our Commonwealth, and I am proud to have worked alongside Delegate Walker to help make these critical protections a reality.”