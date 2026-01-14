Governor Glenn Youngkin to deliver his final State of the Commonwealth Address on Wednesday evening

VIRGINIA – Governor Glenn Youngkin is slated to deliver his final State of the Commonwealth Address on Wednesday evening, Jan. 14, at the Virginia State Capitol.

At 7 p.m., the outgoing governor is expected to outline the state’s progress and priorities ahead of the transition of power in Richmond this weekend. He will also highlight how his term helped enrich economic growth and opportunities across the Commonwealth.

As previously reported, one notable achievement includes CEOs investing $156 billion in Virginia during Youngkin’s term, more than the previous six gubernatorial administrations combined, according to the governor’s office.

In a previous interview with WSLS 10, Youngkin said, “Virginia’s as strong as she’s ever been. As strong financially as she’s ever been.”

This weekend, Virginia will make history by swearing in a woman as governor for the first time. Abigail Spanberger will be inaugurated as the 75th governor of the commonwealth at noon Saturday at the Virginia State Capitol.