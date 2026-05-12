Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - May 12, 2026

VIRGINIA – Drivers are starting to see another spike in prices at the pump, and 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region. In fact, the national average has risen 25 cents for the second week straight, according to AAA.

As of Tuesday, May 12, the AAA states that the average price for regular gasoline in Virginia is $4.284 per gallon. Premium is averaging $5.125 per gallon, while diesel sits at $5.591.

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In our region, drivers in Botetourt County are paying the most for gas in Southwest Virginia, with an average price of $4.327, the AAA reports. Additionally, drivers in Highland County are also seeing prices around $4.449 for regular gas, and in Nelson County, prices at the pump are approximately $4.396.

Some of the lowest gas prices in Southwest Virginia are in Carroll County, with the average price for regular gas sitting at $4.107 per gallon. Drivers can also find low gas prices in the Lynchburg area. Those in the Hill City are seeing an average price of $4.167, and $4.132 in Appomattox County.

There are still some deals if you know where to look.

According to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for regular gas in the Roanoke area is $3.89 per gallon at Triangle off Cove Road. Additionally, BJ’s on Hershberger Road has regular gas for $3.91 per gallon, premium gas for $4.29 and diesel for $5.33.

In the Lynchburg area, you can find the lowest price for regular gas at Royal Farms on Wards Road in Rustburg, where it’s $3.89.

Across the Commonwealth, some of the highest gas prices are found in the D.C. area. For regular gas, you’ll spend about $4.353 per gallon.

Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.