Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - May 13, 2026

VIRGINIA – Drivers are starting to see another spike in prices at the pump. In fact, the national average has risen 25 cents for the second week straight, according to AAA. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Wednesday, May 13, the AAA states that the average price for regular gasoline in Virginia is $4.274 per gallon. Premium is averaging $5.109 per gallon, while diesel sits at $5.586.

Recommended Videos

AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular gas costs more in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford, holding steady at $4.23. Premium is up to $5.07 per gallon.

However, there are still some deals if you know where to look.

According to GasBuddy:

The least expensive gas around is $3.91 for regular at the BJ’s on Hershberger Road in Northwest Roanoke.

The Walmart located on Plantation Road in Roanoke has Midgrade gas for $4.13.

Premium at the Sam’s in Roanoke is still $4.29 a gallon.

Across the Commonwealth, some of the highest gas prices are found in the D.C. area. For regular gas, you’ll spend about $4.337 per gallon.

Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.