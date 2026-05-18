Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - May 18, 2026

VIRGINIA – Drivers nationwide are still feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to fluctuate. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Monday, May 18, the AAA states that the average price for regular gasoline in Virginia is $4.322 per gallon. Premium is averaging $5.152 per gallon, while diesel sits at $5.551.

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In our region, some of the highest gas prices are in Botetourt, Highland and Nelson counties, where drivers are paying $4.32, $4.49, and $4.403 per gallon for regular gas, respectively.

However, there are still some deals throughout Virginia to keep on your radar.

According to GasBuddy:

In Roanoke, Sam’s Club on Towne Square Boulevard and BJ’s on Hershberger Road continue to have some of the lowest prices in the area. Both have regular gas for $3.93 per gallon and premium for $4.29, while BJ’s has diesel for $5.24. GasBuddy is also showing that Sheetz at 3353 Orange Avenue Northeast has regular gas for $4.07 per gallon, midgrade for $4.47, premium for $4.87, and diesel for $5.10.

Going further south, you can find regular gas at Murphy USA at 474 Mount Cross Road in Danville for $3.93 per gallon and premium and diesel for $4.75 and $5.09, respectively.

In the Lynchburg area, some of the lowest gas prices can be found at Sam’s Club on Wards Road, where regular is $4.04 per gallon, premium is $4.68, and diesel is $4.89. Another place to save is at the Walmart on Forest Road, where regular gas is $4.07 per gallon.

Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.