Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - May 29, 2026

VIRGINIA – Drivers nationwide are still feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to fluctuate. The good news? Prices in the Commonwealth are starting to fall, but the big question is: will they keep going down? 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Friday, May 29, the Virginia average for regular gas is $4.245, according to AAA. Premium averages $5.107 per gallon, while diesel averages $5.396 per gallon.

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Nationwide, the average for a gallon of regular gas is down 12 cents from last week to $4.42 as peace talks continue with Iran. However, the AAA reports that the slight reprieve from high prices could be temporary, claiming that oil prices could spike again if a ceasefire deal isn’t reached. Regardless, gas prices are still the highest they’ve been in four years.

Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Roanoke: Regular: $4.156 Mid: $4.627 Premium: $5.005 Diesel: $5.389

Lynchburg: Regular: $4.183 Mid: $4.629 Premium: $5.028 Diesel: $5.40

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $4.214 Mid: $4.711 Premium: $5.087 Diesel: $5.345



Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.