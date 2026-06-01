Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - June 1, 2026

VIRGINIA – Drivers nationwide are still feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to fluctuate. The good news? Prices in the Commonwealth are starting to fall, but the big question is: will they keep going down? 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Monday, June 1, the Virginia average for regular gas is $4.163, according to AAA. Premium averages $5.024 per gallon, while diesel averages $5.316 per gallon.

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Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Roanoke: Regular: $4.069 Mid: $4.565 Premium: $4.932 Diesel: $5.315

Lynchburg: Regular: $4.103 Mid: $4.560 Premium: $4.959 Diesel: $5.314

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $4.151 Mid: $4.598 Premium: $4.992 Diesel: $5.331



Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.